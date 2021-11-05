Advertisement

Waterloo man facing kidnapping and domestic abuse charges in Bettendorf

Lamont Lloyd, 31, of Waterloo is facing 1st degree Kidnapping and 3rd degree Domestic Abuse...
Lamont Lloyd, 31, of Waterloo is facing 1st degree Kidnapping and 3rd degree Domestic Abuse Assault charges after an incident in June/July, 2021.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Waterloo, Iowa man is behind bars after being arrested for charges stemming back to June 2021.

Bettendorf Police arrested 31-year-old Lamont Lloyd Thursday. He is charged with 1st-degree Kidnapping and 3rd-degree Domestic Abuse Assault.

According to court documents, Lloyd is accused of confining a woman to a bedroom in a Bettendorf home at 6:00 a.m. for around eight hours on June 23, 2021. Court documents say Lloyd sexually assaulted the woman three separate times. Police also say Lloyd physically assaulted the victim, causing injuries to her head and face.

Arresting documents say Lloyd forced the victim to drive him to a financial institution to withdraw money from the victim’s account. The documents say at an ATM near the victim’s home, the victim screamed for help to two witnesses. Those witnesses called 911 after seeing Lloyd take off the wrong way on a one-way street as the victim “was hanging out of the passenger seat and could be heard yelling for help.” Police were not able to find the defendant or victim in the area.

Court documents say Lloyd let the victim go after he got out of the car at a relatives home in Rock Island.

According to the arresting documents, the victim reported the incident to Bettendorf Police once she was let go. Officers were able to find a video of the victim’s vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The victim also filed a no-contact order.

In a search warrant obtained by TV6, on July 14. 2021, officers responded back to the victim’s home for a welfare check. When officers arrived, the search warrant says the victim had blood running down her face from a large cut that required stitches. The victim told officers Lloyd had returned to the home and threatened her to drop the kidnapping charges. The victim says Lloyd physically assaulted her again.

The search warrant says the victim told officers Lloyd had also threatened her mother and took her cell phone and vehicle. Police later found the vehicle and phone after a pursuit. Police say the vehicle was totaled and an associate of Lloyd’s had been driving it at the time.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m.

