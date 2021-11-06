911 outage in Jo Daviess County

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a telephone outage that could affect phone calls, including those to emergency operators. The area specifically affected is Galena.

Officials are working to repair the network outage, but there is not an estimated repair time yet.

If you need to make an emergency call, you’re recommended to use a landline, or internet-based phone service in order to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141.

Officials remind you not all facilities may be fully staffed during these shortages.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we learn more.

