Breezy and warm end to the weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Breezy and well above normal temps will continue for the second half of our weekend as well as the first part of the week. Get out and enjoy temps in the 60s and 70s because a strong front is set to arrive by the middle of this week. Look for plenty of sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 60s. While a weak front will come through on Monday, only a minor set back in temps is expected. A strong front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, it looks like we will be dealing with a chilly rain event and strong winds. This will likely strip a lot of foliage from the trees and bring in the coldest air of the season. Most of the area will be in the mid to low 40s by Friday and next weekend for highs.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 66º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 67º

