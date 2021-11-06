Advertisement

Celebrate ‘Christmas in LeClaire’ fun including Ugly Sweater 5K Dec. 3-5

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The traditional weekend of holiday fun is coming up in LeClaire Dec. 3-5.

The city invites everyone to come to the river town as a great way to kick off the holiday season featuring plenty of shopping, fun and activities for all ages. Christmas in LeClaire is held annually during the first weekend in December.

Joining PSL over Zoom is Lori McFate, Race Director of the Ugly Sweater 5K & Fun Run, to talk about the festive events schedule. Register for the running event HERE.

Join us - December 3-5 for Christmas in LeClaire and the Christmas in LeClaire “Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K"!

Posted by Christmas in LeClaire on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

