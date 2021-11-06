Faster results with Test Iowa kits to help as holidays approach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced recently their Test Iowa kits will now be delivered to the State Hygienic Lab the same day you drop it off at state drop-off sites, helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches.

IDPH partnered with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the State Hygienic Lab to launch seven test pick-up sites that will get your tests to the lab within the same day.

“We’re hoping the increased ability to get them to the lab will help people make decisions about quarantine and isolation or if there’s been an exposure we can help them make choices. Getting the results quicker is important as we look at the medical implications too,” explains Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Before, the Iowa State Hygenic Lab would ship out the test kits to your home within two days of receiving your online request. Then, you’d take the test back to the lab and results would be available within about 24 hours. That means it could take at least two to three days to even find out if you are positive for the virus.

To find the pick-up sites and drop-off sites, you can go to the state website and find the map. For same-day delivery to the lab, you’ll have to drop it off at the sites Monday through Friday.

Especially as holidays are near and you may want to spend more time with family, having quicker test results can help you to limit exposure to the virus.

“Testing is certainly still important because testing could change some behaviors for individuals who are positive... we see the surges again when people don’t know what they’re sick with and in the winter months we know there will be a lot of other illnesses as well. Knowing what you’re dealing with will help you and your healthcare provider make the decisions on how that will be managed,” shares Thoreson.

Since the kits are saliva tests, it’s important to not eat or drink anything within 30 minutes of taking the test as to not compromise the results. Officials with the health department remind you to closely read the directions, as you need to activate your test online before you drop it off.

Health officials say they recommend Test Iowa kits to those with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed to someone who is COVID positive.

If you have severe symptoms, though, you are encouraged to seek emergency care.

There are currently seven pick-up sites in the state. Officials say more sites may be added, and their testing locator will be updated regularly.

Black Hawk County: Peoples Community Health Clinic, 905 Franklin St., Waterloo

Linn County Public Health: 1020 6th St. Southeast, Cedar Rapids

Johnson County Public Health: 855 South Dubuque St., Iowa City

Polk County Public Health: 1907 Carpenter, Des Moines

Pottawattamie County Public Health: 600 South 4th St., Council Bluffs

Scott County Public Health: 600 W. 4th St., Davenport

Woodbury County, Siouxland District Health Department: 1014 Nebraska St., Sioux City

