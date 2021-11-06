Meatless holiday feast options for vegetarian family and friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For most families, holiday feasts feature a main meat entree’ such as turkey, ham, or prime rib. But if you have vegans or vegetarians in your family, it doesn’t have to be difficult to explore meatless options.

Danny O’Malley, president and founder of Before the Butcher, joins PSL to show us how to create what he calls the “Reconstructed No-Turkey Dinner” by utilizing an UNCUT Turkey Burger, UNCUT sausage in stuffing, Primal Kichen Mushroom gravy, and regular cranberries (which are always plant-based!). UNCUT products are available at Fresh Thyme in the QCA.

This delicious and easy recipe just might inspire you to consider swapping out traditional meat more often with a great-tasting, high-protein plant-based options that will have the whole family coming back for seconds. O’Malley follows a 100% plant-based diet because of his concern for the environment and health reasons. He really just wants to suggest that folks consider more plant-based meals throughout the week. The message is not to convince people to go completely vegan.

Before The Butcher / Uncut products are available in the Quad Cities at Fresh Thyme / 2130 E. Kimberly Road / Davenport IA 52807 /

