Mediapolis man arrested after shooting out businesses windows with slingshot

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mediapolis man was arrested after shooting steel balls from a slingshot, damaging the windows of two businesses, according to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

Heath Leonard Hand Jr, 30, left roughly $2,000 worth of damages to windows at LaRue Boutique and Scoop’s Bar and Grill in Mediapolis, IA, according to police.

Both businesses reported the incident ,which occurred on October 31 and Hand was identified through surveillance video.

Officials say Hand was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for a charge of second degree Criminal Mischief. He admitted to shooting the metal balls from the sling shot in the direction of the businesses.

He was transported to the Des Moines County jail with a $5,000 bond.

