QC Transit Systems offer free rides for Vets during Veterans Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC Transit Systems announced they will be offering free rides to Veterans during Veterans Week, November 7-13.

Officials say Metro and Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides during those dates in honor of and appreciation of veteran’s service. Davenport CitiBus offers free rides to Veterans year-round.

Visit the following for more information on transit options in the Quad Cities:

- www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC, 309-788-3360

- www.davenportiowa.com ,309-788-3360

- www.bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf, 563-344-4085

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.