QC Transit Systems offer free rides for Vets during Veterans Week

Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC Transit Systems announced they will be offering free rides to Veterans during Veterans Week, November 7-13.
Officials say Metro and Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides during those dates in honor of and appreciation of veteran’s service. Davenport CitiBus offers free rides to Veterans year-round.
Visit the following for more information on transit options in the Quad Cities:
- www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC, 309-788-3360
- www.davenportiowa.com ,309-788-3360
- www.bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf, 563-344-4085
