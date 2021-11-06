Advertisement

QC Transit Systems offer free rides for Vets during Veterans Week

QC Transit Systems will offer free fixed-route transit rides during Veterans Week.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC Transit Systems announced they will be offering free rides to Veterans during Veterans Week, November 7-13.

Officials say Metro and Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides during those dates in honor of and appreciation of veteran’s service. Davenport CitiBus offers free rides to Veterans year-round.

Visit the following for more information on transit options in the Quad Cities:

- www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC, 309-788-3360

- www.davenportiowa.com ,309-788-3360

- www.bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf, 563-344-4085

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
‘I’m the child who shot and killed her own mom’: Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in mother’s 2017 death
Lamont Lloyd, 31, of Waterloo is facing 1st degree Kidnapping and 3rd degree Domestic Abuse...
Waterloo man facing kidnapping and domestic abuse charges in Bettendorf
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma

Latest News

Mediapolis man arrested after shooting out businesses windows with slingshot
Mediapolis man arrested after shooting out businesses windows with slingshot
David Molina
Anna Schroeder Sentencing: Whiteside County Sheriff's Lt. David Molina (Part 2)
Whiteside County Sheriff's Lt. David Molina testifies Wednesday at the sentencing hearing for...
Anna Schroeder Sentencing: Whiteside County Sheriff's Lt. David Molina (Part 1)
Look for sunny and pleasant weather today, with highs in the 50's to low 60's. Daylight Saving...
Your First Alert Forecast