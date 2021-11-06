R7 Reclaimed now offers professional decorating services

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -When you look at your holiday decorations in storage---in all those boxes and totes---and you do not know how to even start the process of “deck the halls”, it might be time to consider the services of a professional.

Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed is the PSL Zoom guest to highlight that she has started a new decorating service. Watch the segment to learn more what she offers.

“Christmas at The Barn” is happening Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring delicious eats, barn shopping, wine tasting and handmade vendors too. A

R7 Reclaimed / 337 Cemetery Lane / Grandview, IA / (319) 729-2285 / FACEBOOK

Open Saturday 9-3! Beautiful weather, delicious eats, barn shopping, wine tasting and handmade vendors too. A delightful day for the #R7RoadTrip Posted by R7 Reclaimed on Friday, November 5, 2021

