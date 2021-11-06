Rock Island Police charge a man with arson

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a fire on Friday evening.

44-year-old Terry Howell was charged with arson and disorderly conduct. The incident happened near the 700 block of 17th Street in Rock Island just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Howell is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.