Advertisement

Sound Foundation Woodworking Academy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sound Foundation Woodworking Academy located in Milan. The facility offers classes for anyone wanting to learn a new skill or advance on continued skills.

Mark Luna, founder of the school, is the PSL guest to inform viewers about classes and so much more.

Sound Foundation Woodworking Academy / 1130 15th Ave. Ct W / Milan, IL / markluna@sfwaqc.com

Behind the scenes at Paula Sands live today. The sign Paula is holding is something we could throw together as a class...

Posted by Sound Foundation Woodworking Academy on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
‘I’m the child who shot and killed her own mom’: Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in mother’s 2017 death
Lamont Lloyd, 31, of Waterloo is facing 1st degree Kidnapping and 3rd degree Domestic Abuse...
Waterloo man facing kidnapping and domestic abuse charges in Bettendorf
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok