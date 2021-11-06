Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday
I 80/ US 61 CRASH DAVENPORT
Crews respond to crash at I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
Police have arrested 17-year-old Dimari D.J. Meredith of Fort Madison and charged him with...
Police: 15-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested after Fort Madison shooting

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19