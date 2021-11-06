Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Brilliant sunshine and brisk southwest winds will help position some warm air into place this weekend. It will be sunny and pleasant today, with highs reaching the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Look for clear skies tonight, followed by warm sunshine Sunday and Monday. Rain chances return to the region Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the 50′s.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 67°. Wind: Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

