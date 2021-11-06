Wild Kratts: Creature Power exhibit at Family Museum through Jan. 8

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Family Museum is excited to invite Quad Citians to step into the world of Wild Kratts® to explore the secret lives of amazing creatures in a hands-on exhibit. Immerse yourself in animal habitats from around the globe, discover incredible creature powers and go on a mission to foil the villains’ nefarious plans.

Sara Hodgini is the PSL guest over Zoom so viewers can see part of the exhibit at The Family Museum. Wild Kratts: Creature Power is at the facility through Jan. 8.

The Family Museum’s mission is to inspire, connect, and strengthen our community by enriching the lives of our children today and expanding their capacity to shape their future.

