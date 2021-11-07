Another Warm Autumn Day Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Superb conditions on tap for your Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds. Highs should range from the lower to middle 60′s—a good ten degrees above normal for most locations. Heading into the work week, conditions will remain mild, with a few passing clouds and readings in the 60′s. Look for an increase in cloud cover Tuesday, followed by a front moving in bringing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures will return, with highs in the 40′s by Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 66°. Wind: Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 45°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

