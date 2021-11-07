Advertisement

Another Warm Autumn Day Ahead

Breezy Winds Continue Out Of The South
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Superb conditions on tap for your Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds. Highs should range from the lower to middle 60′s—a good ten degrees above normal for most locations. Heading into the work week, conditions will remain mild, with a few passing clouds and readings in the 60′s. Look for an increase in cloud cover Tuesday, followed by a front moving in bringing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures will return, with highs in the 40′s by Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 66°. Wind: Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 45°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Woman killed in Moline hit and run
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
‘I’m the child who shot and killed her own mom’: Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in mother’s 2017 death
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

Warm sunshine, passing clouds and breezy southerly winds for your Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast
60s until then
Breezy and warm end to the weekend
60s until then
Warm and windy end to weekend
Look for sunny and pleasant weather today, with highs in the 50's to low 60's. Daylight Saving...
Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend