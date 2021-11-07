Families officially welcome new members at Scott County Adoption Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - November is National Adoption Month, and to mark the occasion, more than a dozen Iowa families made their adoptions official at the Scott County Courthouse.

12 families welcomed 14 new members, including children from foster care, children who needed a safe and stable home, a few pairs of siblings, international adoptions, and an adult adoption.

After a brief welcome from court officials, families were guided to courtrooms for their adoption hearings, the end of a long journey.

″A lot of families, when they get to adoption day, it’s more relief,” said Christa Hefel, Recruitment and Training Manager at Four Oaks Family Connections. “It’s finalized, it’s done, the judge has signed, we can move forward as a family without having to worry about if the legal ties are going to be connected or not, so a lot of families experience relief.”

As part of the adoption process in Iowa, children have to live in the household for at least 180 days. For some, like the Crino family, their newest member has been with them a lot longer.

“We’ve had him for two years, seven months, and fifteen days,” said Angie Crino, adopting a 3-year old named Rylen with her husband Ron. “He’s just funny, happy, loves everybody and doesn’t know a stranger. Which is kind of scary sometimes. But he’s just such a good boy.”

The Crinos adopted Rylen from a family friend, who was unable to parent due to issues with drug abuse.

Volunteers from the court, law enforcement, and the fire department came out on their day off to celebrate, forming a tunnel of cheers for the parents and children. The children leaving the courthouse with people they know and love, now officially a part of their forever family.

“It’s different than even having your own child,” said Crino. “You’ve chosen that child to love forever, it’s just a very special moment.”

If you want to know more about adoption in Iowa, or are considering starting the adoption process, you can find more information and resources at iowafosterandadoption.org.

