Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forward Latino group with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will host a “Por Mi Familia” For My Family, in English COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The clinic will be held at the Davenport LULAC center at 4224 Ricker Hill Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. IDs will not be required at the event and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

The vaccinations will be available to those 12 and older. A parent or guardian consent is required for minors. Translators will also be on site.

For more information about the clinic, you can call 319-212-8063.

