GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A GoFundMe page for Deere workers on strike has raised over $147,000 in less than a month.

According to the page and organizers, the funds will support the almost 10,000 UAW workers on strike by purchasing needed food, vouchers, and supplies for workers and their families.

The fundraiser also received $30,000 from the Bernie Sanders campaign with the total funds amounting to just under $172,000, according to the budget posted on the page.

“I know that people are saying that they spend almost their entire checks on diapers, wipes, and formula for their newborns”, says Angel Richmond, one of the fundraiser’s creators,” and they haven’t worked at deere very long so they don’t have that big stockpile or any kind of stockpile saved up so it will help them a ton with

The budget for the fundraiser states that the giving is already underway, and an event organizer says it will contiune for at least the next two weeks.

For more info about how to donate or the allocation of funds, click here.

