Man dies in farming accident in eastern Iowa

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) - A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa. Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape of Luana pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting on Facebook that Pape was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released.

