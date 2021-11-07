Man dies in farming accident in eastern Iowa

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) - A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa. Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape of Luana pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting on Facebook that Pape was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released.

