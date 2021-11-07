One person injured in East Moline shooting Sunday morning

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 200 block of N. 20th Street for a person who received multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition, according to police.

Police say they arrested 43-year-old Stacy E. Johnson for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X Felony. She’s being held at the Rock Island County Jail with no bond at this time. A first appearance is scheduled for Monday, November 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.

