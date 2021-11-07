Advertisement

Special Olympics Iowa hosts Davenport Polar Plunge

By Samson Kimani
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -Special Olympics Iowa held the Polar Plunge Fundraiser at the Whispering Pines Shelter. The event has a goal of raising $15,00 and has so far raised over $5,000.

For the first time this year, a mobile pool unit was used for plunging instead of a lake. All proceeds from the event will help fund various programs and training of Iowa athletes with disabilities.

“Many of our athletes comment about how they have been able to feel joy and encouragement from being able to participate in sports that they wouldn’t otherwise get”, says Megan Filipi, Event Director for Special Olympics Iowa,” and being able to return to in-person events this year....has made for much improvement on their mental health as well.”

Special Olympics Iowa helps over 14,000 athletes with disabilities, from all 99 counties in Iowa.

