Two dead, two injured crash in Warren Co. Saturday

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Police say two people have died and two are injured following an accident in Warren County Saturday night.

According to a release, it happened on Illinois Route 135, north of 235th Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Unit one was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck Unit 2 ,who was traveling north, head-on.

Police say the driver of Unit one, 34-year-old Hannah Porter of Monmouth, was fatally injured.

Unit two was occupied by three people. The driver, 46-year-old Angela Deblock ,of Aledo, was airlifted with serious injuries. The backseat passenger, Roland Nelson, 78, of Viola, died from his injuries. The front seat passenger, John Deblock, 50, of Aledo, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

