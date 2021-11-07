Advertisement

Two dead, two injured crash in Warren Co. Saturday

Police say two people have died and two are injured following an accident in Warren County Saturday night.
(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Police say two people have died and two are injured following an accident in Warren County Saturday night.

According to a release, it happened on Illinois Route 135, north of 235th Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Unit one was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck Unit 2 ,who was traveling north, head-on.

Police say the driver of Unit one, 34-year-old Hannah Porter of Monmouth, was fatally injured.

Unit two was occupied by three people. The driver, 46-year-old Angela Deblock ,of Aledo, was airlifted with serious injuries. The backseat passenger, Roland Nelson, 78, of Viola, died from his injuries. The front seat passenger, John Deblock, 50, of Aledo, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Moline hit and run
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
‘I’m the child who shot and killed her own mom’: Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in mother’s 2017 death
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

One person injured in East Moline shooting Sunday morning
One person injured in East Moline shooting Sunday morning
Equipment issues cause outage to 911 services
UPDATE: 911 service restored in Jo Daviess County
Warm sunshine, passing clouds and breezy southerly winds for your Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike