Crews responding to water rescue at Sunset Marina
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. Crews started arriving around 5 p.m. on Sunset Lane and 18th Avenue.
A TV6 crew on the scene says they see they see two boats in the water as well as a dive team.
The Rock Island Arsenal is also assisting with an ambulance, dive team, and firefighters.
No word yet on any victims or their condition.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
