Crews responding to water rescue at Sunset Marina

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. Crews started arriving around 5 p.m. on Sunset Lane and 18th Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they see they see two boats in the water as well as a dive team.

The Rock Island Arsenal is also assisting with an ambulance, dive team, and firefighters.

No word yet on any victims or their condition.

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. (KWQC)

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. (KWQC)

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. (KWQC)

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. (KWQC)

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.