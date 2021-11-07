Advertisement

Crews responding to water rescue at Sunset Marina

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue. Crews started arriving around 5 p.m. on Sunset Lane and 18th Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they see they see two boats in the water as well as a dive team.

The Rock Island Arsenal is also assisting with an ambulance, dive team, and firefighters.

No word yet on any victims or their condition.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

