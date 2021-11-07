Advertisement

Woman killed in Moline hit and run

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say a woman was killed in a hit and run crash just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say a 43-year-old woman was walking East on 38th Avenue, crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was hit by a “dark-colored Ford passenger car traveling Northbound.”

The press release notes the suspect left the scene after hitting the woman, going North on 60th Street from 38th Avenue.

The woman was reportedly taken to Genesis Medical Center, pronounced dead from injuries related to the crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations at 309-524-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

This is a developing story

