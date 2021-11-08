Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Moline hit and run
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
‘I’m the child who shot and killed her own mom’: Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in mother’s 2017 death
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Man dies in farming accident in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offer in Waco.
Several QCA COVID-19 vaccination clinics to vaccinate children age 5-11
Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit
Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Crews responding to water rescue at Sunset Marina
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8