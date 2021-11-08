Brined Pork and Urban Bourbon Cocktails

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Mississippi River Distillery’s Chef Stephanie Goedke demonstrations how to create a main dish that will catch your guests’ attention!

Cider Brined Pork

For the brine:

1 cup kosher salt



1/2 cup (packed) light brown sugar



2 TBSP black peppercorns



2 TBSP coriander seeds, lightly crushed



2 TBSP mustard seeds



12 thyme sprigs



2 bay leaves



4 cups apple cider, divided



1/2 cup Cody Road Rye Whiskey



1 (5-pound) boneless pork loin (tied if desired)



For the pork:

1 tsp. kosher salt



1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper



2 TBSP vegetable oil



1/2 cup country Dijon mustard



1/3 cup (packed) light brown sugar



2 TBSP. maple syrup



2 TBSP. thyme leaves



2 cups apple cider



Make the brine:

Bring salt, brown sugar, peppercorns, coriander seeds, mustard seeds, thyme, bay leaves, 2 cups apple cider, and 2 cups water to a low boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, whisking, until sugar and salt dissolve, about 4 minutes. Transfer bring to a large bowl and add remaining 2 cups apple cider, 1/2 cup Rye Whiskey 1 1/2 cups ice. Let cool to room temperature.

Place pork and brine in a large resealable plastic bag; turn to coat. Seal and chill at least 8 hours.

Roast the pork:

Remove pork from brine and pat dry with paper towels. Let sit at room temperature 1 hour.

Place rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 400 F

Season pork all over with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear pork, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides (including ends), 10-12 minutes

Meanwhile, combine mustard, brown sugar, syrup, and thyme in a medium bowl.

Pour apple cider into a large roasting pan or glass baking dish. Transfer pork, fat side up, to pan. Brush all over with mustard mixture. Roast pork, basting every 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 140 F, 50-70 minutes.

Transfer to a cutting board and let rest at least 15 minutes before slicing.

Do Ahead:

Pork can be brined up to 24 hours ahead. Keep chilled in plastic bag.

Cranberry Apple Cider

1/4 cup light brown sugar



2 TBSP black peppercorns



2 TBSP coriander seeds, lightly crushed



2 TBSP mustard seeds



1/2 tsp. thyme leaves



2 bay leaves



4 cups apple cider, divided



1/2 cup Cody Road Rye Whiskey



1/3 cup fresh cranberries



Thicken with 2 TBSP cornstarch in TBSP of cider

Put the ingredients in a heavy saucepan and cook until the cranberries pop. Then as it simmers, stir in the cornstarch slurry. Bring it back to the simmer until it’s thickened.

