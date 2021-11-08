City of East Moline accepting applications for Furnace Replacement Program

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The City of East Moline has announced it is accepting applications for the Furnace Replacement Program.

The Program provides one-time assistance to residents who need an emergency replacement of a broken furnace unit, according to a Facebook post. It will cover project costs up to $4,999.

The City says funds are dispersed on a first-come, first-serve basis once all requirements are met.

If you would like to apply for assistance, click here.

Stay warm this winter! We have begun accepting applications for our Furnace Replacement program. This program provides... Posted by City of East Moline on Friday, November 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.