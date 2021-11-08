Advertisement

City of East Moline accepting applications for Furnace Replacement Program

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The City of East Moline has announced it is accepting applications for the Furnace Replacement Program.

The Program provides one-time assistance to residents who need an emergency replacement of a broken furnace unit, according to a Facebook post. It will cover project costs up to $4,999.

The City says funds are dispersed on a first-come, first-serve basis once all requirements are met.

If you would like to apply for assistance, click here.

