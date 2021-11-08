Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who died after his vehicle became submerged in the Mississippi River at Sunset Marina Sunday night has been identified as 20-year-old Enyonyi Eca of Rock Island.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing between his office and the Rock Island Police Department.

Multiple emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to the boat ramp on Sunset Lane and 18th Avenue in Rock Island for a water rescue. One person was taken to a local hospital, Rock Island police said.

The Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport also assisted with an ambulance, dive team, and firefighters.

TV6 has reached out to Rock Island police for more information.

