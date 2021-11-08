Advertisement

Coroner identifies woman killed in Moline hit-and-run

The preliminary autopsy results indicate she died from multiple traumatic injuries.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman killed in a Moline hit-and-run crash Saturday night has been identified as 43-year-old Dawn White of East Moline.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said preliminary autopsy results indicate she died from multiple traumatic injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing between his office and the Moline Police Department with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division.

Police said White was walking east on 38th Avenue and was crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was hit by a dark-colored Ford passenger car driving northbound.

According to a media release, the vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

White was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations at 309-524-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

