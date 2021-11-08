1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a fire that broke out at a Bettendorf home Saturday.

The Bettendorf Fire Department was dispatched around 11 p.m. to the 6400 block of Eagle Ridge Road for a structure fire. Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale fire departments were called to assist.

The back of the home was “heavily involved” in fire and crews learned that one person was trapped, according to a media release.

According to the release, a female was unable to escape and died in the fire. A male in the home was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the release, a State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Bettendorf Fire Rescue investigators.

