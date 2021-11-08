Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former US Rep. Neal Smith

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

In a news release, Gov. Reynolds said it’s to honor former Congressman Neal Smith, who died on Nov. 2, at the age of 101.

“Rep. Neal Smith was an American hero and a true Iowa treasure,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He faithfully served our state as Iowa’s longest-serving member in the U.S. House of Representatives and leaves behind a storied legacy in our state and across our nation. Kevin and I join with Iowans to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across Iowa and far beyond our borders.”

Flags will be at half-staff on Wednesday at the State Capitol Building and at all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Reynolds encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to also fly the flag at half-staff on Wednesday as a sign of respect.

