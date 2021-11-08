A holiday classic with Chef Stephanie
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Stephanie from Mississippi River Distillery joined Paula to share her favorite holiday recipes!
New Classic Fruitcake
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup River Pilot Vodka
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup dried chopped apricots
- 1 cup dried sweetened diced orange
- 1/2 cup craisens
- 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger
- 1/2 tsp. orange zest
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 large eggs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325
- Line a 9-inch round pan and spray with pan spray
- In a sauce pan bring the water, sugar, dried fruits and spices to a boil then reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes
- Let it cool in a bowl after stirring in the butter and River Pilot Vodka
- Whisk together the dry ingredients and after 15 minutes cooling time, stir the eggs into the fruit then the dry ingredients
- Bake for 40-45 minutes until a pick in the middle comes out clean
- Glaze with powdered sugar mixed with fresh orange juice and vanilla
