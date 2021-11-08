Advertisement

A holiday classic with Chef Stephanie

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Stephanie from Mississippi River Distillery joined Paula to share her favorite holiday recipes!

New Classic Fruitcake

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup River Pilot Vodka
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup dried chopped apricots
  • 1 cup dried sweetened diced orange
  • 1/2 cup craisens
  • 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger
  • 1/2 tsp. orange zest
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 large eggs

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325
  2. Line a 9-inch round pan and spray with pan spray
  3. In a sauce pan bring the water, sugar, dried fruits and spices to a boil then reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes
  4. Let it cool in a bowl after stirring in the butter and River Pilot Vodka
  5. Whisk together the dry ingredients and after 15 minutes cooling time, stir the eggs into the fruit then the dry ingredients
  6. Bake for 40-45 minutes until a pick in the middle comes out clean
  7. Glaze with powdered sugar mixed with fresh orange juice and vanilla

