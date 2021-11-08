A holiday classic with Chef Stephanie

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Stephanie from Mississippi River Distillery joined Paula to share her favorite holiday recipes!

New Classic Fruitcake

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325

Line a 9-inch round pan and spray with pan spray

In a sauce pan bring the water, sugar, dried fruits and spices to a boil then reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes

Let it cool in a bowl after stirring in the butter and River Pilot Vodka

Whisk together the dry ingredients and after 15 minutes cooling time, stir the eggs into the fruit then the dry ingredients

Bake for 40-45 minutes until a pick in the middle comes out clean