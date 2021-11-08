Advertisement

Increasing Cloudiness Tonight

Rain Chances and Some Cooler Air Moving In This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- After a gorgeous day of sunshine and warmth, we turn our attention to some changes taking place in the weather pattern. Look for increasing cloudiness this evening, ahead of a front approaching from the west.  Expect lingering clouds, along with a slight chance for a few showers developing by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the upper 50′s to near 60. The better chance for precipitation will hold off until Wednesday and Wednesday night, before continuing into Veterans Day. Not only will the last few days of the week feature rain (and possible rain/snow) chances—we’ll also feel the chill of autumn, with highs only reaching the 40′s.

TONIGHT:  Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. High: 57°. Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for light showers by afternoon. High: 60°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Woman killed in Moline hit and run
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday

Latest News

After a gorgeous day of sunshine and warmth, we turn our attention to some changes taking place...
Your First Alert Forecast
Snowflakes by Friday morning?
A Pleasant Monday Afternoon
Snowflakes by Friday morning?
Mild Weather Continues Monday
Snowflakes by Friday morning?
Sunny and warm start to the week