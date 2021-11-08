Increasing Cloudiness Tonight

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- After a gorgeous day of sunshine and warmth, we turn our attention to some changes taking place in the weather pattern. Look for increasing cloudiness this evening, ahead of a front approaching from the west. Expect lingering clouds, along with a slight chance for a few showers developing by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the upper 50′s to near 60. The better chance for precipitation will hold off until Wednesday and Wednesday night, before continuing into Veterans Day. Not only will the last few days of the week feature rain (and possible rain/snow) chances—we’ll also feel the chill of autumn, with highs only reaching the 40′s.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. High: 57°. Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light showers by afternoon. High: 60°.

