Mild Weather Continues Monday

Enjoy the 60s as late in the week we’ll get quite a cool-down!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Our warm and sunny stretch of weather will continue today.  Look for highs today in the mid to upper 60s once again.  A weak front will move through the area later today bringing in a wind shift that will keep us slightly cooler on Tuesday.  A few showers can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, if this does happen, highs will be in the 50s instead of the low 60s.  A strong system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.  Ahead of it we will reach the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon before widespread rain arrives in the overnight hours.  This will likely wrap up early Thursday morning before strong NW winds arrive.  This will send temps down from the 60s for highs to the 30s/40s for the rest of the week.  A few wrap around showers can’t be ruled out on Friday and depending on timing a few flakes may mix in.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 67º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 47º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.  High: 61º.

