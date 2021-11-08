Advertisement

A Pleasant Monday Afternoon

Rain Chances and Some Cooler Air Moving In This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- After a spectacular weekend, we’ll enjoy a mix of clouds and sun for this afternoon, with unseasonably warm highs in the middle to upper 60′s. Look for increasing cloudiness this evening, ahead of a front approaching from the west. Expect lingering clouds, along with a slight chance for a few showers developing by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the upper 50′s to near 60. The better chance for precipitation will hold off until Wednesday and Wednesday night, before winding down a bit on Veterans Day. Not only will the last few days of the week feature rain (and possibly a rain/snow mix) chances—we’ll also feel the chill of autumn, with highs only reaching the 40′s.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. High: 57°.

