Prayer vigil planned for Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR NOHEMA GRABER
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A prayer vigil is planned for Tuesday night for Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher that was found dead in a city park last week.

Court documents say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Family, friends and the community remembered Nohema Graber at a vigil on Friday.

Court hearings have been set for Nov. 12 for the two Iowa teens charged with murder in the Graber’s death.

Tuesday’s vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield High School Auditorium.

Friends also created a GoFundMe to support the Graber family. Organizers of the fundraiser said the funds seek to provide the means for family, friends and the community to donate and support the Graber’s as they mourn her loss. The proceeds are expected to go toward supporting the family and paying for funeral costs.

