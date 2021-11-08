Advertisement

Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit

Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit
Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Botanical Center is planning to hold the 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit, starting on Wednesday, Nov.17.

The outdoor gardens will have the largest light display yet, with 160,000 lights, according to a press release from the Center. The exhibit will be powered by the presenting sponsor, MidAmerican Energy.

The Center says the exhibit will be open from Nov.17 to Dec. 12, Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as Dec.15 - Jan. 2, every day also from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

General Admission for the event is $8 for adults, $4 for children aged 2-15, and free for those under 2 years old. New this year, both Botanical Center and FunBundle members will have free admission on Wednesday nights during the exhibit.

For tickets or more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Moline hit and run
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
‘I’m the child who shot and killed her own mom’: Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in mother’s 2017 death
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Man dies in farming accident in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Crews responding to water rescue at Sunset Marina
Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Special Olympics Iowa hosts Davenport Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Iowa hosts Davenport Polar Plunge
2 dead, 2 injured crash in Warren Co. Saturday