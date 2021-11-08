Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Botanical Center is planning to hold the 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit, starting on Wednesday, Nov.17.

The outdoor gardens will have the largest light display yet, with 160,000 lights, according to a press release from the Center. The exhibit will be powered by the presenting sponsor, MidAmerican Energy.

The Center says the exhibit will be open from Nov.17 to Dec. 12, Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as Dec.15 - Jan. 2, every day also from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

General Admission for the event is $8 for adults, $4 for children aged 2-15, and free for those under 2 years old. New this year, both Botanical Center and FunBundle members will have free admission on Wednesday nights during the exhibit.

