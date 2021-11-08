Red Cross urges donations as flu season may affect blood supply

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Red Cross is urging donors to donate now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.

The Red Cross is also addressing an ongoing emergency blood shortage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned about a potential spike in flu cases this year and said it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood.

According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year.

When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease, the Red Cross said in a media release. Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further impacted throughout winter.

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free, the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross urges donors to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, the Red Cross said all who come to donate now through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 24-28), will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Blood drive safety

Red Cross said each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

The Red Cross as donors to schedule an appointment before arriving at the drive.

Blood Drive Locations:

Iowa

Tuesday: 1 to 6 p.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton

Nov. 23: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton

Illinois

Wednesday: 1 to 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St., Kewanee

Wednesday: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Ken Nelson Auto Group Chevy Building, 1100 N. Galena Ave., Dixon

Wednesday: 1 to 6 p.m. at St Marys Catholic Church, 105 Benton St., Tampico

Thursday: 12 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church South Campus Building, 302 N. State St., Geneseo

Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m. at Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman, Paw Paw

Friday: 1 to 6 p.m. at Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy

Nov. 15: 1 to 6 p.m. at Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road, Rock Falls

Nov. 16: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo

Nov. 18: 12 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road, Morrison

Nov. 18: 2 to 6 p.m. at St John’s Vianney Church, 313 S West St., Cambridge

Nov. 30: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third, Dixon

*Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.

