Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina
Woman killed in Moline hit and run
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
GoFundMe page raises over $147,000 for Deere workers on strike
One person injured in East Moline shooting Sunday morning
1 injured in East Moline shooting Sunday morning
2 dead, 2 injured crash in Warren Co. Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate
Edison Jr. High School will close for an adaptive pause due to an increase in positive cases of...
Edison Jr. High School closed temporarily due to COVID-19 cases
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among Astroworld concert dead
Albert Weber
91-year-old farmer helps with North Dakota corn harvest