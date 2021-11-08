Rock Island County reports 1 death, 122 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported the death of a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department is now reporting a total of 376 deaths since the pandemic began.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.”

The health department also reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,174.

As of Monday, 25 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 100s

Two women in their 80s

Four women in their 70s

Seven women in their 60s

Seven women in their 50s

Seven women in their 40s

Nine women in their 30s

Eight women in their 20s

Two girls in their teens

18 girls younger than 13

Two men in their 70s

Six men in their 60s

Five men in their 50s

Five men in their 40s

Eight men in their 30s

Six men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Nine boys in their teens

15 boys younger than 13

