Rock Island County reports 1 death, 122 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported the death of a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health department is now reporting a total of 376 deaths since the pandemic began.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.”
The health department also reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,174.
As of Monday, 25 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 100s
- Two women in their 80s
- Four women in their 70s
- Seven women in their 60s
- Seven women in their 50s
- Seven women in their 40s
- Nine women in their 30s
- Eight women in their 20s
- Two girls in their teens
- 18 girls younger than 13
- Two men in their 70s
- Six men in their 60s
- Five men in their 50s
- Five men in their 40s
- Eight men in their 30s
- Six men in their 20s
- One man in his teens
- Nine boys in their teens
- 15 boys younger than 13
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.