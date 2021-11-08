Several QCA COVID-19 vaccination clinics to vaccinate children age 5-11

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - COVID-19 vaccines are available for children ages 5-11 at several locations throughout the QCA.

Trinity Muscatine clinic is offering Pfizer vaccines for children by appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be held at 1609 Cedar Street in Muscatine and you can schedule an appointment by calling (563) 263-0122.

Genesis Health is also hosting vaccine clinics for kids at West Lombard Genesis Vaccine Clinic, 1414 West Lombard Street in Davenport. Appointments can be scheduled online and the next clinic will be held Thursday, Nov. 11.

Bureau Valley Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, Nov.10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children getting the vaccine will need a second dose which will be scheduled during the clinic.

The Rock Island County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic Monday, Nov.8, and Saturday, Nov.20. Appointments can be scheduled online for the Monday clinic and the sign-up page for the Saturday clinic will be posted on the health department’s Facebook page.

A parent or guardian will need to be present with each kid at all the clinics.

Genesis has received a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. You can now begin scheduling your... Posted by Genesis Health System on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Below is the link to schedule kids 5-11 years of age for the Monday, November 8, 2021 for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination... Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

