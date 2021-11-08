Advertisement

Several QCA COVID-19 vaccination clinics to vaccinate children age 5-11

Vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offer in Waco.
Vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offer in Waco.(KWTX)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - COVID-19 vaccines are available for children ages 5-11 at several locations throughout the QCA.

Trinity Muscatine clinic is offering Pfizer vaccines for children by appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be held at 1609 Cedar Street in Muscatine and you can schedule an appointment by calling (563) 263-0122.

Genesis Health is also hosting vaccine clinics for kids at West Lombard Genesis Vaccine Clinic, 1414 West Lombard Street in Davenport. Appointments can be scheduled online and the next clinic will be held Thursday, Nov. 11.

Bureau Valley Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, Nov.10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children getting the vaccine will need a second dose which will be scheduled during the clinic.

The Rock Island County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic Monday, Nov.8, and Saturday, Nov.20. Appointments can be scheduled online for the Monday clinic and the sign-up page for the Saturday clinic will be posted on the health department’s Facebook page.

A parent or guardian will need to be present with each kid at all the clinics.

