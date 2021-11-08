St. Ambrose students and staff give back to the community during Bee the Difference day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 300 St. Ambrose students and staff celebrated Bee the Difference day Sunday by raking and bagging leaves in several Davenport neighborhoods.

They also cleaned gardens and trimmed shrubs for over 84 homes.

“We understand being a college next to the houses could be a little tiresome for people so we wanted a way to give back to our neighbors and show them we care,” says Daniel Salazar, member of St. Ambrose Student Government Association. “We think of them and this is just one of the ways that we give back.”

This is the 14th year St. Ambrose has hosted this event to help meet and unite the community.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.