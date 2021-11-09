Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Davenport Veterans Day parade will take place on Thursday.

The Parade Marshal is Commander First Army, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr. and the Guest of Honor is Mike Wulf, World War II U.S. Navy Vet, Veterans Day Parade Chair Tom Simmons said in a media release.

The parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on the corner of Fourth Street and Western Avenue heading. Simmons said following the parade will be a ceremony in front of Scott Court House including Military Honors.

Rain or shine the parade will go on, Simmons said.

