Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who died in a house fire Saturday night has been identified as 74-year-old Colleen L. Johnson, the Bettendorf Fire Department confirmed Tuesday.

The fire is still under investigation, according to a media release.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11 p.m. to a home in the 6400 block of Eagle Ridge Road and found the back of it was heavily involved in fire.

Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale fire departments all responded to assist.

A man was able to escape. Johnson was unable to escape and died in the fire, according to the fire department.

The home sustained significant fire damage.

A state fire marshal’s office investigator is working with Bettendorf Fire Department investigators.

