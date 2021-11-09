Advertisement

Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who died in a house fire Saturday night has been identified as 74-year-old Colleen L. Johnson, the Bettendorf Fire Department confirmed Tuesday.

The fire is still under investigation, according to a media release.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11 p.m. to a home in the 6400 block of Eagle Ridge Road and found the back of it was heavily involved in fire.

Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale fire departments all responded to assist.

A man was able to escape. Johnson was unable to escape and died in the fire, according to the fire department.

The home sustained significant fire damage.

A state fire marshal’s office investigator is working with Bettendorf Fire Department investigators.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina

Latest News

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out at an apartment house Tuesday morning.
Cause of fatal Burlington fire ‘undetermined,’ fire marshal says
Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Map of the Davenport Veterans Day Parade.
Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport
The Davenport Veterans Day parade will take place on Thursday.
Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport