Cause of fatal Burlington fire ‘undetermined,’ fire marshal says

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The cause of a fatal fire that broke out in a Burlington apartment house in August has been ruled undetermined, Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said Tuesday.

Crooks said in a media release that investigators have been unable to rule out “careless smoking or overloading of electrical extension cords” as possible causes.

Crooks added the investigation has concluded.

Just after 7 a.m. Aug. 24, Burlington police and fire were called to an apartment house in the 1100 block of Washinton Street.

Firefighters found the two-story wood-frame building with heavy flames showing in the front.

The residents of apartments 1 and 3 were able to escape. Two residents of apartment 1 were treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.

During a search of the building, firefighters found Samantha M. Hoenig, 44, in her second-floor apartment and removed her from the building. Hoenig was treated at the scene and transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington where she later died of her injuries.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office determined Hoenig died from smoke inhalation and her death is considered accidental.

The four-unit apartment house owned by Wilson Rentals of Burlington sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss.

Three of the four units were rented and lived in by a total of four people. Hoenig’s apartment did have working smoke alarms.

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in Apartment One on the first floor, Crooks said.

