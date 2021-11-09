Advertisement

Cause of fatal Burlington fire ‘undetermined,’ fire marshal says

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out at an apartment house Tuesday morning.
A woman was killed in a fire that broke out at an apartment house Tuesday morning.(Burlington Fire Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The cause of a fatal fire that broke out in a Burlington apartment house in August has been ruled undetermined, Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said Tuesday.

Crooks said in a media release that investigators have been unable to rule out “careless smoking or overloading of electrical extension cords” as possible causes.

Crooks added the investigation has concluded.

Just after 7 a.m. Aug. 24, Burlington police and fire were called to an apartment house in the 1100 block of Washinton Street.

Firefighters found the two-story wood-frame building with heavy flames showing in the front.

The residents of apartments 1 and 3 were able to escape. Two residents of apartment 1 were treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.

During a search of the building, firefighters found Samantha M. Hoenig, 44, in her second-floor apartment and removed her from the building. Hoenig was treated at the scene and transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington where she later died of her injuries.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office determined Hoenig died from smoke inhalation and her death is considered accidental.

The four-unit apartment house owned by Wilson Rentals of Burlington sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss.

Three of the four units were rented and lived in by a total of four people. Hoenig’s apartment did have working smoke alarms.

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in Apartment One on the first floor, Crooks said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina

Latest News

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Map of the Davenport Veterans Day Parade.
Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport
The Davenport Veterans Day parade will take place on Thursday.
Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport