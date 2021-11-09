Advertisement

Changing of seasons arrives Thursday

Mainly cloudy today with a few sprinkles
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- I hope everyone enjoyed the upper 60s yesterday because those temps are long gone now.  We will be mostly cloudy for the first part of our Tuesday before a few breaks and eventually clearing skies arrive late this afternoon.  A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but overall, no measurable rain is expected today.  A strong cold front bringing in a change of season arrives Wednesday night.  Ahead of it we will warm into the 50s with a few showers in the afternoon. Around midnight widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder will move through.  Behind the front a dry slot will move in by Thursday morning and NW winds kick in. Gusts to 35mph appear likely Thursday afternoon through Friday.  This will send in much colder air with highs in the 30s and 40s by Friday through the weekend.  Overnight lows will be in the 20s/30s thus, a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday mornings.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 61º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with afternoon showers.  High: 58º.

