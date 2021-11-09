Clearing This Evening/More Clouds Overnight

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Scattered clouds from this afternoon will give way to partial clearing this evening. Lows will settle into the mid to upper 40′s. Clouds will build back into the region overnight as our next round of precipitation arrives Wednesday, with rain developing by afternoon, then increasing in coverage through the evening hours into Veterans Day. Some locations could see a few snowflakes mixed in with that rain through Friday. Colder air sweeps in behind that system to wrap up the work week, with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s to low 30′s.

TONIGHT: Clearing this evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Low: 42°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light showers by afternoon. High: 58°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 46°.

VETERANS DAY: Lingering clouds with a chance for light rain. High: 52°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.