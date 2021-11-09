Davenport school district resolves conflict through restorative justice program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools administrators updated the board on a program designed to help resolve conflicts at Monday night’s board meeting.

The district introduced a restorative justice program in February 2021, with help from Scott County Juvenile Detention and Diversion programs. The program was started at the high school and junior high levels.

Restorative justice aims to resolve conflicts between students, or a student and staff member, through mediation.

When conflict arises, school administrators reach out to Instructional Leadership Director, Dr. Jake Klipsch. He said the program is aimed at helping students feel secure.

“We want students to feel safe so that they can learn,” Klipsch said. “If they’re in class and they’re thinking about a conflict with a student that they think might get more serious, then they’re not able to focus on the subject at hand.”

Director of Scott County Juvenile Detention and Diversion programs, Jeremy Kaiser, said the program helps keep students out of the system.

“So it’s our role to get in there, get to know the kids,” Kaiser said. [To] work with the teachers ... [and] to help them resolve the conflict without the use of violence.”

Throughout the entire district, Williams Intermediate saw the most usage of the program with 43% of incidents calling for mediation.

Williams Intermediate School Administrator Manager, Alison Holland, said the program helps students begin to trust adults.

“The students are building relationships with outside sources so that they can see the positives of the community. Holland said. “We want to help students become successful. We want to help students be responsible for their own actions and work through that.”

Administrators said they want to continue training staff in the program, with the most recent cohort finishing their training this past September.

