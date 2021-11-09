Advertisement

D’Lua Restaurants: A family business

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pedro Lua and Judith Mariscal are the owners of D’Lua Fusion Cuisine & Bar, D’Lua Pancake & Burrito House and Old Mexico in the Quad Cities! They began their dreams in Mexico City with a restaurant named ‘D’Lua Pasta and Sushi’ which gave them the confidence to open restaurants here in the Quad Cities, after moving to the US from Mexico.

Today, they are sharing a combination love of theirs - breakfast food and margaritas!

